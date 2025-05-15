Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season in conjunction with the ECHL.

The Cyclones will kickstart their 2025-26 campaign with the team's "First Face-Off" on Oct. 18, 2025 against the Wheeling Nailers at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati's 24th season in the ECHL will feature 72 games, with 59 taking place against divisional opponents. For the fourth consecutive season, Cincinnati's most frequent opponent will be the Toledo Walleye (15 games).

Out of Cincinnati's 36 home games in 2025-26, 26 of them will take place in the weekend slate (Fri, Sat, Sun) at Heritage Bank Center. Additionally, the Cyclones home schedule includes 12 afternoon games with start times ranging from 1-4 p.m. ET, and a morning tilt on Field Trip Day against the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Cincinnati's non-divisional matchups include five games against the Wheeling Nailers, with four taking place on the road. The Cyclones will also travel to Nevada for a trio of games against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, marking the first meetings between the two teams in franchise history. Cincinnati will host two non-divisional contests against the Rapid City Rush and the Utah Grizzlies, and head to South Carolina for a road game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Cyclones will have their longest homestand of the season right before going on their longest road stretch in 2025-26. Cincinnati will host seven straight home games spanning from March 7-21, 2026 before heading on the road. While on the road, the Cyclones will face three different opponents (Iowa, Tahoe, Toledo) across another seven consecutive games from March 27-April 10, 2026. For a downloadable version of the 2025-26 schedule, click here.

Cincinnati Cyclones 2025-26 Schedule by Month

(All times listed in Eastern Time, Home Games in Bold)

OCTOBER (Three home, one away)

10/18 - vs. Wheeling Nailers (7:35 p.m.)

10/24 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets (7:35 p.m.)

10/25 - at Indy Fuel (7 p.m.)

10/30 - vs. Indy Fuel (7:35 p.m.)

NOVEMBER (Five home, nine away)

11/1 - at Bloomington Bison (8 p.m.)

11/7 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (7:35 p.m.)

11/8 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (4 p.m.)

11/12 - at Toledo Walleye (10:35 a.m.)

11/14 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:35 p.m.)

11/15 - at Kalamazoo Wings (4:30 p.m.)

11/16 - at Kalamazoo Wings (3 p.m.)

11/18 - vs. Toledo Walleye (10:35 a.m.)

11/21 - at Iowa Heartlanders (8 p.m.)

11/23 - at Iowa Heartlanders (7 p.m.)

11/26 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:35 p.m.)

11/28 - at Kalamazoo Wings (7 p.m.)

11/29 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

11/30 - at Wheeling Nailers (4:10 p.m.)

DECEMBER (Four home, seven away)

12/5 - at Indy Fuel (8 p.m.)

12/6 - at Indy Fuel (8 p.m.)

12/7 - at Fort Wayne Komets (5 p.m.)

12/12 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:35 p.m.)

12/13 - at Indy Fuel (8 p.m.)

12/17 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7:05 p.m.)

12/20 - at Fort Wayne Komets (7:30 p.m.)

12/26 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:35 p.m.)

12/27 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:35 p.m.)

12/28 - at Wheeling Nailers (4:10 p.m.)

12/31 - vs. Indy Fuel (6:05 p.m.)

JANUARY (Nine home, three away)

1/2 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:35 p.m.)

1/3 - vs. Toledo Walleye (4 p.m. ET)

1/9 - at Fort Wayne Komets (7:30 p.m.)

1/10 - at Bloomington Bison (8 p.m.)

1/16 - vs. Rapid City Rush (7:35 p.m.)

1/17 - vs. Rapid City Rush (4 p.m.)

1/19 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (1:35 p.m.)

1/23 - vs. Bloomington Bison (7:35 p.m.)

1/24 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets (4 p.m.)

1/25 - at Toledo Walleye (5:15 p.m.)

1/30 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets (7:35 p.m.)

1/31 - vs. Bloomington Bison (4 p.m.)

FEBRUARY (Six home, seven away)

2/1 - vs. Toledo Walleye (3 p.m.)

2/4 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:35 p.m.)

2/6 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

2/7 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

2/13 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:35 p.m.)

2/14 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

2/15 - vs. Indy Fuel (3 p.m.)

2/18 - at Kalamazoo Wings (7 p.m.)

2/20 - at Iowa Heartlanders (8 p.m.)

2/21 - at Iowa Heartlanders (7 p.m.)

2/25 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:35 p.m.)

2/27 - at Fort Wayne Komets (7:30 p.m.)

2/28 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:35 p.m.)

MARCH (Eight home, four away)

3/1 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (3 p.m.)

3/6 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

3/7 - vs. Utah Grizzlies (7:35 p.m.)

3/8 - vs. Utah Grizzlies (3 p.m.)

3/13 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (7:35 p.m.)

3/14 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (4 p.m.)

3/18 - vs. Bloomington Bison (7:35 p.m.)

3/20 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets (7:35 p.m.)

3/21 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets (7:35 p.m.)

3/27 - at Iowa Heartlanders (8 p.m.)

3/28 - at Iowa Heartlanders (7 p.m.)

3/29 - at Iowa Heartlanders (2 p.m.)

APRIL (One home, five away)

4/1 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters (5 p.m.)

4/2 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters (5:30 p.m.)

4/3 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters (5 p.m.)

4/10 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

4/11 - vs. Toledo Walleye (4 p.m.)

4/12 - at Kalamazoo Wings (3 p.m.)







