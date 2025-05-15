Maine Mariners Reveal 2025-2026 Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - May 15, 2025 - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Maine Mariners released their schedule for the 2025-2026 season on Thursday. The Mariners will open their seventh ECHL campaign on Saturday, October 18th in Worcester, followed by their Home Opener on Sunday, October 19th vs. the Reading Royals at the Cross Insurance Arena. The 2025-2026 season is presented by Hannaford To Go.

The fifth annual VIP Rivalry Cup kicks off immediately with the Mariners visiting the Worcester Railers for a 6:05 PM faceoff on Saturday, October 18th to open the regular season. The Mariners and Railers will meet a total of 14 times in 2025-26, as Maine looks to defend the Rivalry Cup which they captured this past season for the second time. It's the third instance in seven seasons that the Mariners will open on the road, the previous two times at Trois-Rivieres in 2022 and 2023.

The Home Opener on Sunday, October 19th will be a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Reading Royals. That will begin a three-game homestand as the Wheeling Nailers visit town on Oct. 25 and 26. The Mariners will play on Halloween night at the Adirondack Thunder to wrap up October.

November begins with another three-game homestand, against three different opponents. Adirondack visits Portland on Nov. 1st, Reading on Nov. 2nd, and Worcester on Nov. 7th. Eight of the 12 November games will be played on the road, featuring a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Norfolk for the second consecutive year.

December is a more balanced month, with five games home and five away. The Mariners host Adirondack on Dec. 6, Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 12, and Worcester on Dec. 13. They emerge from the holiday break with home games against Worcester and the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Dec. 26 and 27, respectively.

After a New Year's Eve matinee in Glens Falls (Adirondack), the Mariners open 2026 with their first Three Dollar Dewey's "Threekend" of the season, Jan. 2-4 against the Thunder and Lions. A second Threekend comes later in the month, when Trois-Rivieres visits for three from Jan. 23-25. January is Maine's busiest month of the season with 15 total games, nine of which are on home ice.

All nine of the Mariners' non-divisional games in 2025-26 will take place consecutively in February. The Orlando Solar Bears visit the Cross Insurance Arena for the first time since 2018 for three games on Feb. 4, 6, and 7. The following week, Maine makes its first ever trip to Estero, FL for three games against the three-time defending Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades. The Bloomington Bison (Bloomington, IL), in their second ECHL season, will host the Mariners from Feb. 20-22, marking an inaugural matchup. Maine plays 9 of its 12 February games on the road.

March is a packed home month, with eight games at the Cross Insurance Arena. The fourth annual School Day game will be Tuesday, March 10th at 10:30 AM against Adirondack. To close the month, the newest members of the North Division, the Greensboro Gargoyles (Greensboro, NC) make their first visit to Portland for a pair of games on Mar. 28 and 29. Those are the only two meetings between Maine and Greensboro in the regular season.

The Mariners play seven games in April to wind down the regular season. They host Adirondack on April 1st and then finish up with the third and final Three Dollar Dewey's "Threekend" against Norfolk on Apr. 10, 11, and 12. The Mariners will finish the regular season at home for the sixth time in their seven seasons of existence.

The Mariners play over half of their schedule against Worcester, Adirondack, and Trois-Rivieres, with 14 games against each team. They have eight meetings with Norfolk, six with Reading, and five with Wheeling - making only one trip to each city. The Mariners will play on 24 Saturdays, 23 Fridays, 17 Sundays, six Wednesdays, and two Tuesdays. Like previous seasons, Friday home games will begin at 7:15 PM, Saturdays at 6:00, Sundays at 3:00, and Wednesdays at 7:00. There are a total of 13 "three in three" weekends on the schedule including the trio of Three Dollar Deweys "Threekends."

The 2025-2026 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go. As presenting partners for the season, Hannaford will support the Mariners in virtually every aspect of the business throughout the season. The partnership is highlighted by Hannaford's efforts to support the community with the "Hannaford To Go Kids Corner." At each Mariners home game, Hannaford will donate 50 tickets to local youth and charitable organizations.

Full, half, and 12-game mini plans for the 2025-26 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs are also on sale and new this coming season, contain 12 tickets instead of 10. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Group tickets premium seating options will be available in the coming weeks, with single game tickets on sale in September.







