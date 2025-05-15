Mavericks Announce 2025-26 ECHL Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks and the ECHL have officially unveiled the full 2025-26 regular season schedule.

Kansas City opens the season at home with a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

After finishing first in both the Western Conference and Mountain Division during the 2024-25 regular season, the Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. The 2024-25 campaign featured standout moments, including tying a franchise-record with eight shutouts, and an impressive 11-game home winning streak. One of the biggest milestones came when General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had became the winningest coach in both franchise and KC Pro Hockey history.

One of the season's most exciting events returns on Wednesday, November 5, when the Mavericks host their annual Kids Day Game against the Idaho Steelheads. This beloved game welcomes up to 8,500 students from schools across the Kansas City area for a day packed with thrilling hockey and engaging educational activities.

All Mavericks home games will follow these start times:

- Monday through Friday: 7:05 PM

- Saturday: 6:05 PM

- Sunday: 4:05 PM

The 2025-26 also brings some fresh matchups to the ice, as the Mavericks face the Jacksonville Icemen and Bloomington Bison for the first time in franchise history. But it's the electric atmosphere of theme nights that truly set the Mavericks apart. Fan-favorites like Scout Night, Military Appreciation Night, and the highly anticipated Affiliation Night bring even more energy to the arena which you will not want to miss! A full promotional schedule, including theme nights, will be announced at a later date.

The Mavericks continue to shatter records both on and off the ice and you won't want to miss any of the action. Full and half season ticket packages are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to lock in your seats!







