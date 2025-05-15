Bednar Earns Shutout in Game 1 Win at Kansas City
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Independence, MO - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena with a final score of 2-0.
How it Happened:
In a high-intensity matchup with heavy physicality it was a back-and-forth game through most of it. Both goaltenders played extremely solid and it remained scoreless through two.
After two periods, shots on goal were 26-19 in favor of Toledo and Toledo was 2/2 on the penalty kill.
Toledo played one of their best games all season, remaining disciplined, minimizing mistakes and getting shots on KC's Jack LaFontaine.
The Walleye came out on fire in the third period. It was only at the 2:51 mark when Toledo got the ice-breaker. It was Matt Anderson to break the scoreless tie as he scored off his own rebound. Carson Bantle had the sole assist on the goal.
Just 20 seconds later, Cole Gallant went on a breakaway and added some much needed insurance to put Toledo up 2-0. Dylan Moulton assisted the even-strength goal.
The Walleye dominated the remainder of the game and played strong defense to hold off the Mavericks.
Jan Bednar secured the shutout for Toledo (their first playoff shutout since 2022) with 25 saves, And got the tone-setting 2-0 win to start the series.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - J. Bednar (25 SVS, SO)
2. TOL - M. Anderson (GWG)
3. TOL - C. Gallant (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye will look to continue this momentum into Saturday evening for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Kansas City. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
