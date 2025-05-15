Komets Release 2025-26 Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have released their full 2025-2026 regular season schedule. The 74th season of Komet hockey will start with 11 consecutive road games, beginning with an opening contest at Indy on Friday, October 17, and the home opener against Bloomington on Friday, November 21, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Schedule highlights: The Komets will travel to Florida for the first time since 2020 for three games against the Everblades on November 5, 7, and 8. Kalamazoo will visit for the traditional Thanksgiving game, and Bloomington will be the opponent on New Year's Eve. Tahoe will make its first visit to the Coliseum on January 31 and February 1. The team will travel to Norfolk for the first time on February 18, 20, and 21.

"We have a unique schedule this year because the Memorial Coliseum is installing a new ice plant, boards, and glass. The Komets appreciate this, and the Coliseum provided us with great dates for the home portion of our schedule," said General Manager David Franke. "We play 34 of 36 home games on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, or a holiday."

The Komets play nine home games in December, with eight against Central Division opponents.

"Our Christmas holiday dates are great. We are delighted with our schedule and appreciate Memorial Coliseum Executive Vice President and General Manager, Melanie Carney, and her help getting these desirable dates," said Franke.

The regular season will end with five of the final six games being played at the Coliseum.

Keep checking Komets.com for more details on Komets Ticket Offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 74th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







