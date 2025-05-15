Bison Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule.

The 72-game schedule begins at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, October 18 against the Iowa Heartlanders at 7 p.m. The schedule features 12 Friday home games along with 13 Saturday home games.

The Bison will play its annual Education Day game on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. against the Indy Fuel. Later this summer, the Bison will unveil the promotional schedule, giveaways, theme nights and specialty jersey games.

The Bison will face 12 teams across all four Divisions in the ECHL. The Central Division rival Iowa Hearlanders will visit Bloomington eight times starting on Opening Night. The two teams play each other 13 total times. The Bison will also play 12 games against Kalamazoo, 11 against Indy, nine against Toledo, eight against Fort Wayne and five against Cincinnati.

In addition, the Bison will host the Kansas City Mavericks in December, the Tahoe Knight Monsters in January, and the Maine Mariners in February. The regular season concludes in Greenville, South Carolina with a three-game series against the Swamp Rabbits.

December will be the Bison's busiest month with 14 scheduled games. The team will play 13 in November and January, 12 in March, 11 in February, five in April and four in October. This season, Bloomington will have 10 three-in-threes. Three separate occasions, the Bison host all three games at home which occurs in November, December and March.

The longest homestand of six games runs from December 12 to December 20. The longest road trip is seven games spanning from January 31 to February 16.

For the complete schedule, visit: https://echl.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/production/blm/uploads/files/Bison%2025-26%20Schedule%20Calendar.pdf

2025-26 Full Season Memberships are now on sale! Early bird pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Payment plans are also available for less than $59 a month. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.







