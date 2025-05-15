Walleye Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye are excited to announce their schedule for the 2025-26 season. The team will start the season on the road against the Indy Fuel on Saturday, October 19. The team then heads to Bloomington on Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25 before coming home to the Huntington Center for Opening Night on Saturday, November 1 against Indy.
Season Highlights
34 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (12), Saturday (13), or Sunday (9)
The Walleye have eight games at home in November
Division rival Fort Wayne comes to town three times
The team will once again be home on Black Friday (November 28)
Home the day after Christmas (December 26)
Two School Education Day games (November 12 & December 3)
The final regular season home game is on Friday, April 10 vs. Cincinnati
Full Schedule
2025-26 Ticket Plan Member Waitlist
Save your seat for next season!
Walleye Ticket Plan Memberships sold out for 2024-25, as did every single home game this past season. Don't get shut out next season! Save your seat for 2025-26 today by joining our Ticket Plan Member waitlist below.
Join Waitlist
2025-26 Group Outings
Book your outing for next season!
Make your next family, friend, or company outing a party at the Huntington Center with your family, friends, co-workers or clients. A Walleye group outing is affordable, fun for all ages, great for connecting, and easy to organize - we do all of the work!
Now is the time to start thinking about your outing for 2025-26! Click the link below to let us know you're interested in hosting your next big event during a Walleye game. HURRY-suites typically sell out for the season before December, so don't wait.
