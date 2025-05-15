Rush Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced its 2025-26 season schedule on Thursday. The Rush will play 36 home and 36 road games, totaling 72, the first of which is Friday, October 17th at the Kansas City Mavericks.

Here is what you need to know about the 2025-26 schedule:

HOME OPENER: The 18th home opener in Rapid City Rush history is Friday, October 24th at 7:05 p.m. MDT against the Wichita Thunder. The two teams will play a Friday-Saturday series to kick off the home schedule.

BALANCE: Of the Rush's seven Mountain Division opponents, five of them are making only one trip to The Monument Ice Arena. Likewise, Rapid City travels only once to four of the seven divisional foes.

MORE NEW FACES: This year's schedule features five out-of-division opponents, up from three last year. The interdivision games account for 17 of the 72 total, just under one-fourth of the total schedule. Rapid City hosts Indy, Worcester, and Wheeling; the Rush travel to Indy, Kalamazoo, and Cincinnati. Just like last season, the Rush will play games in four time zones.

BUSY IN NOVEMBER: The Rush have eight home games scheduled in the month of November, the most of any month. It is also the only month with three home weekends scheduled.

A FORTKNIGHT: For the first time in four years, the Idaho Steelheads will not be the Rush's most common opponent. Rapid City will face the Tahoe Knight Monsters 14 times, with eight matchups taking place at home and six in Stateline, Nev. By contrast, the two only met up six times last season. Tahoe made a splash in its inaugural season, winning 41 games and advancing to the Mountain Division Final.

TWO-WEEKERS: There are three instances of Rapid City playing back-to-back weeks at home, with the longest homestand this season being six games. The Rush have six consecutive road games scheduled on two separate occasions, including the annual 'Stock Show Road Trip.'

HAPPY HOLIDAYS: The Rush take on Tahoe in a three-game series to close the 2025 calendar year. Talk about great timing: the series kicks off on Friday, December 26th and Saturday, December 27th for the post-Christmas crowd, then concludes with a standalone New Year's Eve Game on Wednesday, December 31st.

DONE EARLY: The Rush and Kansas City Mavericks have only four meetings scheduled. Rapid City goes to Independence, Mo. for opening weekend, then K.C. comes here right before Thanksgiving. The two teams will not see each other for the final 4.5 months of the season.

STARTING LATE: Normally a rival the Rush see plenty, only six meetings with Utah are on tap for this season. Both are after the All-Star Break: the Rush host the Grizzlies January 23-25, then go to Utah to close the regular season in April.

Below is a breakdown of the Rush's 2025-26 opponents, including how many head-to-head meetings are scheduled:

Tahoe Knight Monsters: 14 games (8 home, 6 away)

Allen Americans: 9 games (3 home, 6 away)

Wichita Thunder: 8 games (5 home, 3 away)

Idaho Steelheads: 8 games (3 home, 5 away)

Utah Grizzlies: 6 games (3 home, 3 away)

Tulsa Oilers: 6 games (3 home, 3 away)

Indy Fuel: 6 games (3 home, 3 away)

Kansas City Mavericks: 4 games (2 home, 2 away)

Worcester Railers: 3 games (3 home, 0 away)

Wheeling Nailers: 3 games (3 home, 0 away)

Kalamazoo Wings: 3 games (0 home, 3 away)

Cincinnati Cyclones: 2 games (0 home, 2 away)

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







