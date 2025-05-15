Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its dates for the home opening game on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. and ninth annual school day game on Tuesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets for Opening Night on October 17 will go on sale on a date to be determined.
The remainder of the Solar Bears schedule for the 2025-26 season is subject to change based on the release of the 2025-26 NBA schedule.
Check out the Orlando Solar Bears Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2025
- Gladiators 2025-26 Schedule Revealed, Season Opener Set for October 18th vs. Utah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Game Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Reading Royals
- Railers Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Release 2025-26 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Iowa Heartlanders 2025-2026 Schedule Is Released - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Unveil 2025-26 Season Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Maine Mariners Reveal 2025-2026 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Releases 2025-26 Schedule - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Unveil Schedule for the 2025-26 Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2025-26 ECHL Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.