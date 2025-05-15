Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game

Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its dates for the home opening game on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. and ninth annual school day game on Tuesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets for Opening Night on October 17 will go on sale on a date to be determined.

The remainder of the Solar Bears schedule for the 2025-26 season is subject to change based on the release of the 2025-26 NBA schedule.

