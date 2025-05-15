Oilers Unveil 2025-26 Season Schedule

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday its 2025-26 ECHL regular season schedule, the 74 th Oilers' campaign and 12 th ECHL season.

The Oilers begin their ninth season under Head Coach Rob Murray on the road, traveling to out of division Iowa for a Friday, Oct. 17 battle with the Heartlanders at 7 p.m. The Oilers have not traveled to Iowa since The Heartlanders inaugural season in 2021-22. Five of the franchises' six previous meetings have been one-goal games, with the Oilers sporting a 3-2-1-0 record in the razor-edge series. Iowa also comes to Tulsa for the third-straight season.

Tulsa's home opener is against Mountain Division rivals Tahoe, hosting the Knight Monster's on Friday, Oct. 24 for a 7:05 p.m. tilt at the BOK Center. The Oilers close a two-game opening weekend with a rematch against Tahoe at 3:05 p.m. for the first Sunday Family Funday of the season on Oct. 26.

The annual Oilers' Kid's Day Game will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 28, hosting the reigning Mountain Division Champion Kansas City Mavericks at 10:35 a.m. There will be fun, educational experiments and activities for students attending the game.

For the first time in franchise history the Oilers will host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday, March 25. The game is the first in the team's 74-year history against a team from the province of Quebec, and the first time since the Newfoundland Growlers came to the BOK Center in 2021-22 that a Canadian team has traveled to the BOK Center.

The first road game against the South Division since the 2016-17 campaign is also on the slate, with Tulsa traveling to Greenville, South Carolina for a three-game set against the Swamp Rabbits on Thursday, Feb. 19, Friday Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The three-game series will double the all-time games played between the two teams, with the Oilers holding a 3-0-0 lead in all-time meetings. Two of the previous meetings took place at the BOK Center, with the other victory being in Greenville during Tulsa's four-game South Division tour in the opening month of 2017. The series has also featured two separate Oilers' hat tricks (Charlie Sampair, Emerson Clark).

All 36 Oilers home games will take place at BOK Center, with start times at 7:05 p.m. for all Monday-Saturday games, excluding Tuesday, Oct. 28 for Kid's Day, which is a 10:35 a.m. start. Tulsa will continue with 3:05 p.m. Sunday starts for the second-straight season. 2024-25 saw a franchise-best mean attendance, hosting a 7585 fans-per-game average. The Oilers hosted all four of the league's highest-attended games of the season, including the eighth-largest crowd in ECHL history on March 22, 2025, packing 15,396 patrons into the BOK Center. March 22 nd 's game was the largest in the 2024-25 season.

The Oilers see Allen more than any other team for a third-straight campaign, playing the Americans a total of 15 times. The Oilers play Kansas City a total of 11 times on the year, marking a significant uptick from the six games of 2024-25. The Steelheads and Oilers do battle nine times this season with three separate, three-game series - one in Boise and two in Tulsa. The first home opponent of 2025-26 will be seen an additional six times after the opening weekend, totaling eight contests between Tulsa and Tahoe. Three teams co-share the least seen division opponent for the Oilers, with Tulsa squaring off against Rapid City, Utah and Wichita six times each in 12 th ECHL season in Green Country. This marks the second consecutive season Tulsa's longest played opponent in Wichita is the least played team within the Mountain Division. The Thunder were the most seen opponent in 2022-23. 2025-26 marks the first time the Oilers will see a team from every ECHL division under the current structure, amassing at 10 final opponents - seven from the Mountain and one opponent from each of the Central, North and South divisions.

In total, the BOK Center hosts 33 weekend games and three weekday games, seeing 12 Fridays, 10 Saturdays and 11 Sundays throughout the year.

Tulsa plays eight road games during the week, with seven taking place on Wednesdays and one Thursday game. The most frequent day of the week on the road is Saturday, with the Oilers playing 12 times. Despite 11 home games on Sundays, Tulsa will only travel for a Sunday showdown six times this season.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the 2025 offseason. Need your Oilers Hockey fix? Check out the Tulsa Oilers Hockey Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon or Spotify.

Tulsa Oilers Football hosts five more home games for the 2025 IFL season. The next game at the BOK Center is Friday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m. The lone Friday home game of the season sees the Oilers aim for a fourth-straight home victory against the Quad City Steamwheelers.







