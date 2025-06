Oilers Announce 2025 Season-Ending Roster

June 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, released its season-ending roster for the 2025 offseason on Monday.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2024-25 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

---------------

2025 Season Ending Roster - Cade McNelly, Olivier Dame-Malka, Duggie LaGrone, Mike McKee, Drew Elliott, Conner Roulette, Adam McMaster, Austin Albrecht, Keegan Iverson, Josh Nelson, Solag Bakich, Tyler Poulsen, Reid Petryk, Alec Butcher, Michael Farren, Easton Brodzinski, Daneel Lategan, Sean Olson, Justin Michaelian, Pito Walton

Tulsa made several changes since announcing its protected list.

Defenseman Pito Walton was added via trade, and in a separate transaction, Paxton Leroux was removed via trade to Reading Royals.

Jarod Hilderman, Carter Popoff, Karl Boudrias and Kieran Craig did not make the season-ending roster from the protected list. All four players played overseas last season, with only Carter Popoff appearing for the Oilers during the 2024-25 campaign (one game).







ECHL Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.