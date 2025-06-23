Mariners Reveal Season-Ending Roster

June 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their season-ending roster for 2025-26 on Monday, protecting the rights of 20 players as the signing period begins. The season-ending roster is the second in the three-step process of retaining players' rights, the first being the initial protected list, and the final being qualifying offers. Players can begin signing contracts today.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2024-25. Therefore, players who were on NHL or AHL contracts in 2024-25 are not eligible for the list.

Here is the Mariners 2025-26 season-ending roster:

FORWARDS (12): Robert Cronin, Wyllum Deveaux, Alex DiPaolo, Liam Gorman, Linus Hemstrom, Jacob Hudson, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Xander Lamppa, Lynden McCallum, Matthew Philip, Christian Sarlo, Jackson Stewart

DEFENSEMEN (7): Justin Bean, Christian Berger, Cory Dennis, James Marooney, Zachary Massicotte, Tristan Thompson, Michael Underwood

GOALTENDERS (1): Brad Arvanitis

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2024-25 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.







