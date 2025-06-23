Lions Reveal Season-Ending Roster

June 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have officially unveiled their season ending roster.

The 20 players named to this list were all previously protected by the club as part of the team's protected player list submission.

Among the notable names included are Morgan Adams-Moisan, Anthony Beauregard, and Logan Nijhoff.

Lions management now has until July 7 to extend qualifying offers to these 20 players. Once those offers are made, players will have until July 22 to accept them. Any player who does not accept a qualifying offer by that deadline will become an unrestricted free agent.

It's important to note that the end-of-season roster does not include players who were on AHL or NHL contracts, such as Vincent Sévigny, Jakov Novak, or playoff MVP Luke Cavallin.

Full season-ending Roster:

Defensemen:

Jacob Paquette

Kirby Proctor

Wyatt McLeod

Kyle Havlena

Emmett Serensits

Lukash Matthews

Forwards:

Justin Ducharme

Andrew Coxhead

Logan Nijhoff

Tommy Cormier

Anthony Beauregard

Anthony Beauchamp

Isaac Dufort

Nicolas Guay

Xavier Cormier

Tyler Hylland

Charles-Antoine Paiement

Morgan Adams-Moisan

Goaltenders:

Joe Vrbetic

Zachary Émond







