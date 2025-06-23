Lions Reveal Season-Ending Roster
June 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have officially unveiled their season ending roster.
The 20 players named to this list were all previously protected by the club as part of the team's protected player list submission.
Among the notable names included are Morgan Adams-Moisan, Anthony Beauregard, and Logan Nijhoff.
Lions management now has until July 7 to extend qualifying offers to these 20 players. Once those offers are made, players will have until July 22 to accept them. Any player who does not accept a qualifying offer by that deadline will become an unrestricted free agent.
It's important to note that the end-of-season roster does not include players who were on AHL or NHL contracts, such as Vincent Sévigny, Jakov Novak, or playoff MVP Luke Cavallin.
Full season-ending Roster:
Defensemen:
Jacob Paquette
Kirby Proctor
Wyatt McLeod
Kyle Havlena
Emmett Serensits
Lukash Matthews
Forwards:
Justin Ducharme
Andrew Coxhead
Logan Nijhoff
Tommy Cormier
Anthony Beauregard
Anthony Beauchamp
Isaac Dufort
Nicolas Guay
Xavier Cormier
Tyler Hylland
Charles-Antoine Paiement
Morgan Adams-Moisan
Goaltenders:
Joe Vrbetic
Zachary Émond
