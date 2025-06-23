Captain Morgan Staying in Trois-Rivières
June 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed a new contract with Morgan Adams-Moisan, captain of the 2024-2025 season.
The forward from La Tuque, Quebec, enjoyed an excellent first season in a Lions uniform, tallying 38 points, including 22 goals in 65 regular-season games. He also added 5 points in 21 playoff appearances.
On June 7, Adams-Moisan made history by becoming the first captain in Lions history to hoist the Kelly Cup, receiving the trophy from Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly. It marked the second Kelly Cup championship of his career.
The 28-year-old forward is clearly excited to return to Trois-Rivières for a second season and is now setting his sights on repeating last year's success: "I talked it over with my wife, wondering if winning the Kelly Cup this year would be the end of my career. We decided that one year in Trois-Rivières definitely wasn't enough, and I want to leave my mark with the Lions. The city, the fans, and the organization have been fantastic to us. Winning the Cup this year was an incredible experience, and I want to live it all over again."
