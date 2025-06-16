Former Lion Headed to the Olympic Games

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Former Trois-Rivières Lions goaltender Arturs Silovs will represent his home country, Latvia, at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy in February 2026.

Silovs is among the first six players named to Latvia's national team roster for the Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics, which will take place from February 6 to 22, 2026.

The Latvian netminder played 10 games with the Lions during the team's inaugural ECHL season in 2021-2022, posting 6 wins, a 2.37 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage.

Since his stint in Trois-Rivières, Silovs has gone on to play 19 regular season games with the Vancouver Canucks and made headlines last season when he stepped up as Vancouver's starter during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, after injuries sidelined both Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith.

Silovs played in 10 playoff games with the Canucks in 2024, further cementing his reputation on the international stage.

The Trois-Rivières Lions organization is proud of its former goaltender and wishes him the very best of luck at the Olympic Games.







