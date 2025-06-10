Kelly Cup Champions Parade Set for June 15

June 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Kelly Cup Champions, the Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens), are inviting fans to join the celebration on Sunday, June 15 for the official Championship Parade.

The parade will begin at 12:15 p.m., departing from rue du Stade near Stade Quillorama, then continue along rue de l'Hippodrome, turning onto rue des Forges, followed by rue Royale, and finally heading toward the port area via rue St-Georges. The procession will conclude near the banks of the St. Lawrence River at approximately 1:00 p.m..

A stage will be set up on site where members of the organization will address the crowd. Fans in attendance will have the chance to meet the players from the Lions' championship-winning roster and see the three trophies hoisted by the team:

The E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy, awarded to the Eastern Conference champions,

The June M. Kelly Playoff MVP Trophy, presented to goaltender Luke Cavallin,

And, of course, the Kelly Cup, which will parade through the streets alongside the players.







