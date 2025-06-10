Luke Cavallin Named Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP

June 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Luke Cavallin, goaltender for the Trois-Rivières Lions, has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Lions' netminder won 15 of his 20 playoff appearances, maintaining a goals-against average of 1.53 and a save percentage of .948. "Cavy" also recorded 3 shutouts during the playoffs - one against the Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) in a 1-0 overtime victory, and two against the three-time champions, the Florida Everblades (St. Louis Blues affiliate).

The 24-year-old goalie was already the frontrunner for the MVP title but sealed his claim to the June M. Kelly Trophy, awarded to the playoffs' most valuable player, with a stellar performance of 48 saves on 49 shots in Game 5 of the Kelly Cup Final against the Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings affiliate).







ECHL Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.