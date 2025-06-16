Florida Everblades and DASH Celebrate Record-Breaking Partnership for 2024-25 ECHL Season

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, the premier ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, are thrilled to announce the success of their continued partnership with DASH for the 2024-25 season. This collaboration has propelled the Everblades to the #1 rank amongst all ECHL teams.

The partnership with DASH, a leading platform for sports memorabilia and fan engagement, has been instrumental in driving unprecedented fan interaction and revenue through innovative auction and fundraising initiatives. In partnering with DASH, the Everblades brought Chuck-A-Puck to the ice in Estero, Florida, for the first time. This beloved game-day tradition- popular across the sport at every level- has quickly become a triple threat at Hertz Arena: an exciting new activation for sponsors, a creative fundraising opportunity, and a fun, interactive way for fans to get in on the action and win prizes every game.

Key highlights from the 2024-25 season include: * Auction Items: 654 items auctioned, with top-performing activations like the Peanuts Night Jersey and the Kelly Cup Finals Grey Jersey Auction. * Buy Now Items: 1,876 items sold as a Buy Now, Raffle, or Custom Buy Now, showcasing strong fan demand for exclusive Everblades merchandise. * Top Activations by Views: The "Draft A Player" activation led with more than 2,000 views, followed by the Mystery Game-Worn Jerseys (1,765 views) and Peanuts Night Jerseys (1,376 views), contributing to a total of 64,135 team page views. * Email Campaign Success: An average open rate of 41.9% and a click rate of 5.2% across 17 email campaigns sent by DASH, reflecting strong fan engagement with a user base of 2,430 as of May 29, 2025.

"We are incredibly proud of the success we've achieved through our partnership with Dash Auction this season," said Adam Winslow, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Florida Everblades. "Their innovative platform has allowed us to connect with our passionate fan base in new and exciting ways, driving record-breaking revenue while enhancing the Everblades experience. This #1 ranking in the ECHL is a testament to the hard work of our team and the unwavering support of our fans."

Jonathan Hufnagel, Founder and CEO of DASH, the #1 Fan Activation Platform, echoed the sentiment: "The Florida Everblades have set a new standard for fan activation and fundraising in the ECHL. It's an honor to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and community impact. The success of this season's auctions, from Peanuts Night to the Kelly Cup Finals, highlights the power of their fan base, Front Office staff, and the strength of our platform in delivering results."

The Everblades' partnership with DASH has not only driven financial success but also strengthened community ties through fundraising events like Pink in the Rink and Military Appreciation Night, with proceeds supporting causes such as the National Coalition for Patriots, The Blackout Foundation, Animal Refuge Center and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Fans can continue to engage with upcoming auctions by downloading the free DASH app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or visiting shop.floridaeverblades.com.







