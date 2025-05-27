Everblades' Quest for 4th Straight Kelly Cup Ends in ECF Game Six

ESTERO, Fla. - An ECHL-record four Kelly Cups. An unprecedented three in a row. The passionate hockey fans of Southwest Florida will need to wait just a little bit longer for the next one.

The Florida Everblades' march towards a fifth league title and a fourth consecutive Kelly Cup Championship came to a close Tuesday night, as the Blades fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions 6-0 in Game Six of the ECHL Eastern Conference Finals in front of a spirited crowd of 5,709 at Hertz Arena. Trois-Rivières Lions won the best-of-seven series four games to two.

Both teams traded possessions for most of the first period, but it was Trois-Rivières that struck for the pivotal opening goal late in the frame. Justin Ducharme's third goal of the postseason put the Lions in front 1-0 at the 15:34 mark, a lead that the visitors would carry into the first intermission.

Ducharme's second goal of the night at 10:42 of the second period doubled the Trois-Rivières lead to 2-0, while Alex Beaucage added another tally just 18 seconds later. The Lions carried a 3-0 advantage into the third period.

In the third, the Everblades went on the power play for the first time in the game just over two minutes into the frame, but Tyler Hylland's shorthanded goal at the 3:54 mark gave Trois-Rivières a 4-0 lead. The Lions added an empty-net goal by Hylland at 15:29 and another marker by Kyle Havlena in the final minute to close out the scoring.

The Everblades outshot Trois-Rivières 25-20.

BLADES BITS

The Everblades remain the only team in ECHL history to hoist the Kelly Cup four times.

Florida also remains in exclusive company as the only organization to capture three consecutive Kelly Cup championships.







