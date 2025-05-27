ECHL Transactions - May 27

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 27, 2025:

Florida:

add Tarun Fizer, F activated from reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve

delete Vincent Sévigny, D placed on reserve

