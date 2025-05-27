ECHL Transactions - May 27

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 27, 2025:

Florida:

add Tarun Fizer, F activated from reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve

delete Vincent Sévigny, D placed on reserve







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.