ECHL Transactions - May 27
May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 27, 2025:
Florida:
add Tarun Fizer, F activated from reserve
delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve
delete Vincent Sévigny, D placed on reserve
