Lions Eliminate Three-Time Champions and Advance to the Kelly Cup Final

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Estero, Florida - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are Eastern Conference champions for the first time in franchise history after a commanding 6-0 victory in Game 6 over the three-time defending Kelly Cup champions, the Florida Everblades (affiliate of the St. Louis Blues).

Both teams had scoring chances in the opening frame, but Luke Cavallin remained flawless, stopping all 7 shots he faced. On the other end, Cam Johnson was beaten once-Justin Ducharme opened the scoring for the Lions.

Florida pressured heavily in the first half of the second period but couldn't convert. Shortly after the midway point, Trois-Rivières delivered a crushing blow as Ducharme scored his second of the game, followed 18 seconds later by Alex Beaucage, putting the Lions up 3-0. The Everblades came close on a shorthanded chance late in the period, but Cavallin stood tall once again.

In the third period, Tyler Hylland struck with a shorthanded goal to extend the lead. He later added a second into an empty net, and Tommy Cormier capped off the win with a sixth goal in the final minutes. Luke Cavallin earned his second shutout of the series, completing a dominant team performance.

With the victory, the Lions advance to the Kelly Cup Final, where they will face the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings). Games 3, 4, and 5 of the series will be played in Trois-Rivières at Colisée Vidéotron.







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.