Jason Binkley Resigns as Royals Head Coach & General Manager

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that Jason Binkley has been relieved of his duties as the team's head coach and general manager. The search for the next head coach of the Royals will begin immediately.

Having joined the organization as an assistant coach in 2022, Binkley served three seasons behind Reading's bench. The Powell, Ohio native was an assistant coach under coach James Henry until assuming the position as interim head coach on January 29, 2024. Binkley was named the franchise's ninth head coach on May 17, 2024.

During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.

Royals Upcoming:

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

