Rush Announce Coaching Change

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday that the club has elected not to renew Head Coach & General Manager Scott Burt's contract.

Burt spent four seasons as the Rush's Head Coach, adding on the General Manager tag following his first year. Burt compiled a record of 130-129-29. Rapid City qualified for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs under his direction.

"We would like to thank Coach Burt for his dedication to the Rush organization," said Rush President Jared Reid. "We appreciate all his hard work over the last four seasons and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

The search for the franchise's fifth head coach begins immediately.

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now. In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.