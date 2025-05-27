Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 32: May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kelly Cup Playoff Record: 12-3-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Win

ROUND THREE RESULTS

May 15 at Kansas City (2-0 Win)

May 17 at Kansas City (4-3 Win)

May 20 vs. Kansas City (5-2 Loss)

May 22 vs. Kansas City (4-1 Win)

May 24 vs. Kansas City (5-2 Win)

UPCOMING KELLY CUP FINALS GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 31 vs. TBD

WALLEYE NOTES

Finals Bound Fish: The Toledo Walleye are returning to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time since 2022 and for the third time in their last five playoff runs and overall. After suffering a tough loss at home in Game 3 on Tuesday (2-5), the Walleye bounced back for a pair of commanding wins on Thursday (4-1) and Saturday (5-2) to exact their revenge on the Mavericks and end their season.

Full Team Effort: The Toledo Walleye put up a full team effort in the 4-1 series victory over the Kansas City Mavericks. The Fish were out for revenge, as seven different skaters recorded three or more points in the series. Brandon Hawkins led the team with five points, as his four-point (1G, 3A) effort in the series-clinching Game 5 on Saturday looms large. Trenton Bliss led in scoring, tallying four goals in the series, including two goals on Saturday, one of which being the game-winner.

Marvelous Matt: Defenseman Matt Anderson has turned it up in the playoffs. The blue-liner has tallied nine points (6G, 3A) during the 2025 Run for the Kelly Cup, including a franchise record six goals by a defenseman in a single playoff. Anderson returned to the Walleye on 12/4 after being released by the AHL's Toronto Marlies. After a loan with the AHL's Utica Comets, Anderson returned to Toledo's lineup, posting 11 points (2G, 9A), 32 penalty minutes and a +14 in 27 games.

Next Level Support: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 78 games. The Fish faithful took it to the next level in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, tying the single game attendance record not only for the playoffs, but in the Huntington Center. The crowd of 8,600 fans marked the fifth occurrence and the lone occurrence outside of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. (5/3/22 vs CIN, 5/21/22 vs UTA, 6/3-4 vs FLA). The mark of 8,600 is the fifth-highest figure in Walleye history, trailing the four Winterfest games held at Fifth Third Field during the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons. The sellout streak spanning nearly two seasons has welcomed over 626,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 8,026 fans per game and 108% capacity. The last non-sellout in the Glass City was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Waiting Game: The Toledo Walleye are Kelly Cup Finals bound for the first time since 2022. The Fish will kick off the series on Saturday, but both opponent and location are still up in the air. The Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Everblades and the Trois-Rivieres Lions will finish by Wednesday night, then Toledo will know their opponent. The Lions currently lead the Everblades 3-2 in the series, but the series is headed to Estero, FL for Game 6 on Tuesday, followed by a potential winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday if the Everblades are victors tonight.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (3G, GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .947 SVP







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.