Admirals Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have released their regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The Admirals will play a total of 72 games (36 home, 26 away) starting on October 17 in Savannah, GA against the South Division's Savannah Ghost Pirates. It will make the second time in the last three seasons Norfolk is opening up the regular season in Savannah.

Norfolk will travel to three cities outside of the North Division (Allen, Savannah, South Carolina). They will travel to their North Division cities (Adirondack, Maine, Reading, Trois-Rivieres, Wheeling, Worcester, and Greensboro, the ECHL's newest expansion team). The month of December marks the most road games in a month for the Admirals (10).

The Admirals will be hosting four teams outside of the North Division at The Scope (Savannah, Florida, Fort Wayne, Idaho). Norfolk will play their first home game of the regular season on Friday, October 24 against the Worcester Railers. The month of January marks the most amount of home games in a month (9). All Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday home games will start at 7:05 PM (EST) with Sunday games being played at 3:05 PM (EST).

Norfolk's 2025-26 home schedule consists of 14 Friday and Saturday games, five (5) Sunday games, and three (3) Wednesday games.

The following is a complete list of the Admirals' 25-26 regular season schedule (all times listed as Eastern Standard Time).

OCTOBER 2025 (2 Home | 2 Away):

Fri | 17 - @ Savannah Ghost Pirates- 7:00 PM

Sat | 18 - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM

Fri | 24 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Sat | 25 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

NOVEMBER 2025 (7 Home | 6 Away)

Sat | 1 - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM

Sun | 2 - @ Wheeling Nailers - 4:10 PM

Fri | 7 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Sat | 8 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Sun | 9 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Fri | 14 - vs Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:05 PM

Sat | 15 - vs Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:05 PM

Wed | 19 - @ Trois-Rivieres Lions - 10:30 AM

Fri | 21 - @ Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:00 PM

Sat | 22 - @ Trois-Rivieres Lions - 3:00 PM

Sun | 23 - @ Maine Mariners - 3:00 PM

Fri | 28 - vs Maine Mariners - 7:05 PM

Sat | 29 - vs Maine Mariners - 7:05 PM

DECEMBER 2025 (4 Home | 10 Away)

Fri | 5 - vs Florida Everblades - 7:05 PM

Sat | 6 - vs Florida Everblades - 7:05 PM

Sun | 7 - vs Florida Everblades - 7:05 PM

Fri | 12 - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

Sat | 13 - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

Sun | 14 - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM

Wed | 17 - @ Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Fri | 19 - @ Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Sat | 20 - @ Worcester Railers - 6:05 PM

Sun | 21 - @ Adirondack Thunder - 3:00 PM

Fri | 26 - @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 PM

Sat | 27 - @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 PM

Sun | 28 - @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:00 PM

Wed | 31 - @ Reading Royals - 4:00 PM

JANUARY 2026 (9 Home | 2 Away)

Fri | 2 - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

Sat | 3 - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

Fri | 9 - @ Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 PM

Sat | 10 - @ Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 PM

Fri | 16 - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:05 PM

Sat | 17 - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:05 PM

Fri | 23 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Sat | 24 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Sun | 25 - vs Worcester Railers - 3:05 PM

Fri | 30 - vs Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:05 PM

Sat | 31 - vs Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:05 PM

FEBRUARY 2026 (6 Home | 6 Away)

Wed | 4 - @ Allen Americans - 8:10 PM

Fri | 6 - @ Allen Americans - 8:10 PM

Sat | 7 - @ Allen Americans - 8:10 PM

Fri | 13 - @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 PM

Sat | 14 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

Sun | 15 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:05 PM

Wed | 18 - vs Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 PM

Fri | 20 - vs Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 PM

Sat | 21 - vs Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 PM

Wed | 25 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

Fri | 27 - @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 PM

Sat | 28 - @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 PM

MARCH 2026 (6 Home | 7 Away)

Wed | 4 - vs Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 PM

Fri | 6 - vs Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 PM

Sat | 7 - vs Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 PM

Wed | 11 - @ Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Fri | 13 - @ Maine Mariners - 7:15 PM

Sat | 14 - @ Maine Mariners - 6:00 PM

Fri | 20 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

Sat | 21 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

Sun | 22 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:05 PM

Wed | 25 - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

Fri | 27 - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

Sat | 28 - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

Sun | 29 - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM

APRIL 2026 (2 Home | 3 Away)

Fri | 3 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Sat | 4 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Fri | 10 - @ Maine Mariners - 7:15 PM

Sat | 11 - @ Maine Mariners - 6:00 PM

Sun | 12 - @ Maine Mariners - 3:00 PM

-

Below is a full breakdown of the Admirals' opponents and how many home and away games for each team.

Greensboro Gargoyles: 12 total (6 home, 6 away)

Reading Royals: 10 total (3 home, 7 away)

Worcester Railers: 9 total (5 home, 4 away)

Maine Mariners: 8 total (2 home, 6 away)

Adirondack Thunder: 8 total (5 home, 3 away)

Trois-Rivieres Lions: 5 total (2 home, 3 away)

Wheeling Nailers: 4 total (2 home, 2 away)

Allen Americans: 3 total (0 home, 3 away)

Florida Everblades: 3 total (3 home, 0 away)

Fort Wayne Komets: 3 total (3 home, 0 away)

Idaho Steelheads: 3 total (3 home, 0 away)

Savannah Ghost Pirates: 3 total (1 home, 2 away)

South Carolina Stingrays: 1 total (0 home, 1 game)

-

Below is a full schedule of the home games for the 2025-26 season.

OCTOBER 2025

Fri | 24 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Sat | 25 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

NOVEMBER 2025

Fri | 7 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Sat | 8 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Sun | 9 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Fri | 14 - vs Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:05 PM

Sat | 15 - vs Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:05 PM

Fri | 28 - vs Maine Mariners - 7:05 PM

Sat | 29 - vs Maine Mariners - 7:05 PM

DECEMBER 2025

Fri | 5 - vs Florida Everblades - 7:05 PM

Sat | 6 - vs Florida Everblades - 7:05 PM

Sun | 7 - vs Florida Everblades - 7:05 PM

Fri | 12 - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

JANUARY 2026

Fri | 2 - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

Sat | 3 - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

Fri | 16 - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:05 PM

Sat | 17 - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:05 PM

Fri | 23 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Sat | 24 - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

Sun | 25 - vs Worcester Railers - 3:05 PM

Fri | 30 - vs Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:05 PM

Sat | 31 - vs Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:05 PM

FEBRUARY 2026

Sat | 14 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

Sun | 15 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:05 PM

Wed | 18 - vs Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 PM

Fri | 20 - vs Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 PM

Sat | 21 - vs Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 PM

Wed | 25 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

MARCH 2026

Wed | 4 - vs Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 PM

Fri | 6 - vs Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 PM

Sat | 7 - vs Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 PM

Fri | 20 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

Sat | 21 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:05 PM

Sun | 22 - vs Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:05 PM

APRIL 2026

Fri | 3 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

Sat | 4 - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

A promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season will be released later this summer. For more information, visit norfolkadmirals.com or call 757-640-1212.







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.