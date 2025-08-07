Rush Re-Sign Mitchell Smith

August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday that the club has re-signed defenseman Mitchell Smith for the 2025-26 season.

Smith, 22, joined the Rush in a trade from the Bloomington Bison on February 10th and finished out his rookie season in Rapid City. In 27 games here, Smith recorded one goal and six points and registered a +1 rating.

"I cannot wait to be a part of the Rush family for another year," said Smith. "The family culture in Rapid City is very special and I am excited to get back to it."

The 5-foot-11 left-shot defenseman has played a total of 43 games between Rapid City and Bloomington. He was the third-youngest member of last year's team.

A native of Saginaw, Mich., Smith captained the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit before turning pro. Smith took a year off from hockey in 2023-24 to pursue collegiate baseball in Michigan.

"Mitchell Smith is an all-around defenseman who can do everything well," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "His skating and passing ability make him valuable in all situations. Having him back in Rapid City provides us with a top-level defenseman who is ready to contribute immediately."

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (5): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl

Defensemen (2): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.