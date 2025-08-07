Walleye Promote Bain to Associate Head Coach; Reddekopp Named Assistant Coach

August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye are pleased to announce two updates to its coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season. The first is the promotion of Brent Bain from Assistant Coach to Associate Head Coach. The second is the hiring of former Walleye defenseman Chaz Reddekopp as Assistant Coach.

According to Walleye Head Coach Pat Mikesch, "Brent is an exceptional coach with a deep knowledge of the game and player development. This promotion is well deserved, and I look forward to working with him in this new role."

A native of Toledo, Bain began his career with the Walleye in 2017. He served as the Video Coach from 2017 through 2021, and then solely as an Assistant Coach starting in the 2022-23 season. Prior to joining the team, he served two years as the Varsity Assistant Coach for St. John's Jesuit High School in Toledo.

Chaz Reddekopp joins the Walleye coaching staff after playing seven seasons in the AHL and ECHL, including 29 games with Toledo. His ECHL career totals include 52 points and 385 penalty minutes in 201 games. The West Kelowna, British Columbia, native was the 187th pick by the Los Angeles Kings in 2015. While his final season with the Walleye was cut short due to injury, he remained with the team, serving as a leader in and outside the locker room.

"Chaz was an invaluable resource for the team last season," said Mikesch. "He is a fantastic leader and will continue to be a great mentor for our players."

Preparations for the 2025-25 season are well under way. The season begins on Saturday, October 18 at Indy, but fans can get an early glimpse of the team at the preseason game on Friday, October 10 at the Huntington Center. The Walleye's first home game is Saturday, November 1. Tickets for all games are on sale now at www.toledowalleye.com.







