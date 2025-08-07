Thunder Sign Forward Tyson Fawcett

August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Tyson Fawcett to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fawcett, 32, joins Adirondack after spending last season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he recorded eight goals and ten assists in 71 games. During the 2023-24 season, Fawcett had 26 points in 72 games with the Reading Royals after returning from playing four seasons with the EIHL's Manchester Storm.

The Barrie, Ontario native has played in 439 regular-season ECHL games with Brampton, Evansville, Elmira, Tulsa, Fort Wayne, Jacksonville, Reading, Atlanta and Greenville and has 73 goals and 93 assists for 166 points. Fawcett was selected to the 2014-15 ECHL All-Star Game.

