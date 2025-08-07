Jason Payne Appointed as Associate Coach of the Swamp Rabbits

August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today that veteran ECHL coach Jason Payne has been appointed as the team's Associate Coach.

Payne comes to the Upstate after spending the last six seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones, serving as Head Coach over the previous four campaigns. While with the Toronto Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate, he compiled a 143-114-31 record in 288 games for a career a 0.550 win percentage. In the 2022-23 season, Payne lead the Cyclones to a 47-16-6-3 record and 103 points, the second most points in the entire ECHL, earning the privilege to coach the 2023 Western Conference All-Stars and culminating in the 2023 Central Division Championship.

"I'm excited for such a great opportunity to be a part of a great organization, ownership group, fanbase, and community. What excites me most is the opportunity to build something special here with Coach Costello and bring the Kelly Cup back to Greenville," Payne said of his appointment to the team's coaching staff. "The ability to work with Chad, who I've built a great relationship with over the years, is an exciting adventure. The way he sees and approaches the game from his time as a player and coach is invaluable and such an asset to our players.

"As a coach, my goal is to create an environment where the players can invest in themselves as both people and athletes through building proper habits on and off the ice. It's about focusing on cultivating a culture of development and collaboration, which leads to team success," he continued. "The overall team expectations will become genuine as we nurture an atmosphere the players love, trust, and are excited to be a part of every day they're at the rink. I love what I do. It's my passion. I love the opportunity to help grow hockey in the community. I can't wait to meet the amazing Swamp Rabbits fans and families, and am excited to have the opportunity to bring the Kelly Cup back to Greenville."

Previous to his appointment as the Cyclones bench boss, he was an Assistant Coach for the team under Matt Thomas for a pair of seasons. In his six seasons in Cincinnati, he qualified for the postseason three times, twice as head coach, making it as far as the Central Division Finals in 2023.

"Jason Payne is a massive addition to our staff. He's had a successful career as both a player and coach, and being able to lean on his experience is a huge asset for our organization," said Chad Costello, Head Coach/GM of the Swamp Rabbits. "Even more importantly, Payner is a great person, and someone we love to have around players. He will help them grow both on the ice as players but also off the ice in their growth as young men. His ability to connect with players is one of his best attributes, and our locker room will be so much better with Jason Payne in it."

Payne, 49, immediately jumped into the coaching ranks following his playing career, taking various roles in the OHL and OJHL including scout, skating and skills coach, and General Manager. As a player, the 6'1", 190-pound forward played 14 seasons professionally, amassing 32 goals, 44 assists, 76 points, and 1,825 PIM in 522 games across the AHL, ECHL, IHL, UHL, and LNAH, winning the 2005 LNAH title with Quebec RadioX. Before playing professionally, the Toronto, Ontario, native played two seasons in the OHL wuth the Barrie Colts and London Knights.







ECHL Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.