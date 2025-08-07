Joey Cipollone Re-Signs with Gladiators

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed forward Joey Cipollone for the 2025-26 season.

Cipollone, 26, returns to Atlanta for his second season with the Gladiators after notching 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in 68 games with the team during the 2024-25 campaign. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward's 15 goals were second most on the team last season, trailing only Cody Sylvester who scored 24. His 34 points were tied with Eric Neiley for the fifth most amongst Gladiators skaters.

The native of Purchase, NY, made his professional debut with the Worcester Railers in 2023-24, scoring 7 goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 63 games. Prior to joining the Railers, Cipollone played five seasons of NCAA Division I college hockey from 2018-2023, spending the first two seasons at the University of Vermont and the final three at Quinnipiac University. He scored 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points in 107 career games at Quinnipiac, helping the Bobcats win the National Championship in 2023.

"Joey came in and did a great job for us last season," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "He contributed in all situations and was a very well liked and respected teammate in the room. He won a championship at Quinnipiac and knows what it takes to win. We're excited to bring Joey back and expect him to take another step for us."

Joey Cipollone joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, and Peter Morgan as Gladiators who have signed for the 2025-26 season.

