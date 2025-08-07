Nailers Re-Sign Jaxon Castor

August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their eighth player signing of the 2025 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed goaltender Jaxon Castor to an ECHL contract.

Castor, 28, is set to begin his third full season as a professional and third as a member of the Nailers. In his first two seasons with the club, Jaxon posted a 16-11-2 record, a 3.15 goals against average, and an .886 save percentage in 30 games. Additionally, this past season, the netminder earned his first call-up to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and made his AHL debut on January 15th. Castor was the winning goaltender in a few key games for the Nailers in 2024-25. He was the starter in the first game of the team's record-setting 16-game point streak on November 2nd, and he helped the club secure second place in the North Division on April 12th. Jaxon then backstopped the team's lone postseason victory on April 25th, which gave him five playoff wins in two years.

Wheeling first acquired the Phoenix, Arizona native in a trade with the Florida Everblades in November of 2023. Prior to turning pro, Castor attended St. Cloud State University for five years, where he majored in Liberal Arts. Jaxon began his college career with the school's ACHA team, then advanced to the NCAA squad as a sophomore, and eventually became the starter in 2022-23. The Huskies won the 2023 NCHC Tournament, and Castor was named to the All-Tournament Team, thanks to a shutout in the clinching victory over Colorado College. Five days later, Jaxon was perfect again, as he blanked Minnesota State to earn the first NCAA Tournament shutout in St. Cloud State history.

Jaxon Castor and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.