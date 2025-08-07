K-Wings Re-Sign Hometown Netminder Hunter Vorva for 2025-26

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that goaltender Hunter Vorva has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Vorva, 29, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 165-pound Kalamazoo, Michigan native entering his fourth professional season, and is coming off a 2024-25 campaign that included a return to the K-Wings in December after starting the year with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers.

The netminder appeared in 15 games for Kalamazoo last season, posting a 7-3-2-0 record, along with a 2.75 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage (SV%). Vorva also took home the Warrior / ECHL Goaltender of the Week award in early March. Prior to rejoining the Wings, Vorva made two appearances with Nottingham, recording a 3.85 GAA and .922 SV%.

"I'm excited to be back for my fourth year as a Wing," Vorva said. "Kalamazoo is home for me, and I can't wait to be back in front of all of our amazing & passionate fans. Really excited for the group we're gonna have and to get back to the playoffs to compete for a championship - it's where this organization belongs."

In 2023-24, Vorva enjoyed a breakout season, going 20-14-0-0, finishing No. 2 in the ECHL in GAA (2.51) and No. 3 in SV% (.920) with three shutouts. His performance earned him league-wide recognition as one of the ECHL's top goaltenders.

Vorva's professional journey began with Kalamazoo in 2022-23, when he ranked No. 4 in the ECHL for save percentage (.919) and T-No. 6 in GAA (2.61) across 28 games (13-9-2, 1 SO). He went on to earn Kalamazoo's Rookie of the Year and Star of the Game honors that season.

Before earning a roster spot with the K-Wings via a 2022 Training Camp Tryout Contract, the Marian University product starred with the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL), compiling a 22-8-2 record, 1.93 GAA, and .934 SV% in 32 games en route to being named 2021-22 SPHL Goaltender of the Year and earning First-Team All-Star recognition. He led the league in both GAA and SV% that season.

Vorva has also made stops with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and Marseille (France2), and was named ACHA Player of the Year in 2018-19. He holds multiple career records at Marian, including single-season wins (20), career save percentage (.928), and career shutouts (8).

The K-Wings will continue to release player signings weekly ahead of their Home Opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







