Rush Re-Sign Christian Propp

July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Christian Propp is back for his second full season. Propp is the first goaltender signed and announced for the 2025-26 season.

Propp, 26, has played 25 games since signing with the Rush in March of 2024. In an injury-shortened season, the rookie goaltender played 16 games and posted a 3.39 goals-against average last year.

"I am thrilled to announce that I have re-signed with (the Rush)," said Propp. "I think it is a great opportunity for both myself and the team as a whole to prove a lot of people in this league wrong. Really excited to get with the boys and start getting after it here in October."

Along with his solid body of work between the pipes, Propp has been a fan favorite in Rapid City, from bellyflopping after being named Star of the Game to joining the broadcast for last year's season finale. He has also gotten his feet wet in acting, having played the role of 'Tendy' in the TV series 'Shoresy'.

"Christian is an important signing for us," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He has shown the ability to be an excellent goalie in our league and his commitment to the Rapid City team is outstanding."

A native of Milton, Ontario, the 6-foot-2 goalie started one game with the Wheeling Nailers in 2024 before signing in Rapid City. Propp played 59 games over three years at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. He led Ontario University Athletics (OUA) in total saves and ranked fifth in save percentage during his final collegiate season. In junior, Propp compiled 162 games over five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (4): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.