Rush Re-Sign Christian Propp
July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Christian Propp is back for his second full season. Propp is the first goaltender signed and announced for the 2025-26 season.
Propp, 26, has played 25 games since signing with the Rush in March of 2024. In an injury-shortened season, the rookie goaltender played 16 games and posted a 3.39 goals-against average last year.
"I am thrilled to announce that I have re-signed with (the Rush)," said Propp. "I think it is a great opportunity for both myself and the team as a whole to prove a lot of people in this league wrong. Really excited to get with the boys and start getting after it here in October."
Along with his solid body of work between the pipes, Propp has been a fan favorite in Rapid City, from bellyflopping after being named Star of the Game to joining the broadcast for last year's season finale. He has also gotten his feet wet in acting, having played the role of 'Tendy' in the TV series 'Shoresy'.
"Christian is an important signing for us," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He has shown the ability to be an excellent goalie in our league and his commitment to the Rapid City team is outstanding."
A native of Milton, Ontario, the 6-foot-2 goalie started one game with the Wheeling Nailers in 2024 before signing in Rapid City. Propp played 59 games over three years at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. He led Ontario University Athletics (OUA) in total saves and ranked fifth in save percentage during his final collegiate season. In junior, Propp compiled 162 games over five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League.
The Rush have announced the following player signings:
Forwards (4): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud
Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp
2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
ECHL Stories from July 29, 2025
- Rush Re-Sign Christian Propp - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Defenseman Collin Saccoman Returns for 2025-26 Season - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Add More Power and Punch to Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Florida Sign Forward Logan Will - Florida Everblades
- Leading Scorer Chris Grando Agrees to Terms with Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Isak Walther Signs with Gladiators for 2025-26 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ty Pelton-Byce Returns for Fourth Season with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Sign Mike Posma - Wheeling Nailers
- Another Key Addition for the Americans - Allen Americans
- Colby Ambrosio Re-Signs for 2025-26 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Poisson and Power Re-Join Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hebert Set for Return to the Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Ink Frasca Brothers, Jordan & Jacob for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.