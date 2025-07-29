Poisson and Power Re-Join Swamp Rabbits

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that second-year forward Ben Poisson and rookie defenseman Jordan Power have re-signed with the team ahead of the 2025-26 ECHL Season.

Poisson and Power join Dustin Geregach, Tristan De Jong, Ryan O'Reilly, Liam Finlay, Austin Saint, and Brent Pedersen as players announced for the upcoming campaign.

Poisson returns after skating his first professional season last year with the Swamp Rabbits. The 6'1", 195-pound forward scored the first three goals of his pro career and tallied 10 points in 59 games.

"I really enjoyed the city, the fans, and everything about the organization. Between the development I experienced last year and continuing that in a great place to live and play, it makes for an exciting upcoming season," Poisson said of reuniting with the Swamp Rabbits. "Last year was a great way to get my foot in the door as a pro. I was able to get comfortable with the game, especially towards the end of the season. One thing I want to improve on this season is being more productive: I'll start with a defensive foundation first, take care of the game the right way, and build it to where I can regularly contribute offensively. Coach Costello and I are finding each other at the right time. I'm excited to learn from an ECHL legend and develop my game after him. A rising tide raises all ships, so I look forward to rising with our team as we get some wins and fight for a title this season."

"After a very solid showing in college hockey, Ben got his first taste of the professional game. It will be exciting to see what Ben accomplishes in year two with the Swamp Rabbits," Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM said of his returning second-year forward. "Ben is a player who is comfortable in all situations on the ice, and his work ethic and high compete level lead to his success. The goal for him this season is to develop him into a reliable, every day professional who can also bring offensive production to our forward group, and I'm excited to work with him this fall and beyond."

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Poisson, 25, entered the professional ranks with 31 goals, 41 assists, and 72 points in 155 NCAA games in five seasons with the University of Maine. In his fifth season in 2024, he helped lead the Black Bears to their first NCAA Tournament in 12 years. Before going to college, Poisson played parts of four seasons in the BCHL with the Prince George Spruce Kings, racking up 114 points in 165 contests. He captained the Spruce Kings to the 2019 BCHL championship and was awarded the Bob Fenton Trophy in 2018 as the BCHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Power returns to the Swamp Rabbits after first turning professional with the team at the end of last season. The 6'2", 200-pound blueliner made his professional debut on April 2nd against Jacksonville, and two nights later in the rematch scored his first professional goal. He finished with his lone goal and a +2 rating in six contests.

"I was only in Greenville for 15 days, but those two weeks were absolutely incredible last season. I wanted to get a good taste of pro hockey after my run in the NCAA tournament last year, and I found that in Greenville. I'm excited to spend my first full season here and get back," Power explained of re-signing in the Upstate. "The fans, the city, the team, the arena, and the organization were all incredible. I've dreamed about being a pro since I was three years old, and Greenville met every expectation. I know I'm a younger guy, but I want to be a leader and someone that has a voice in the locker room. I won't be afraid to stick up for my teammates and will do what I can to make an impact on the game. When Coach Costello called me, the conversation gave me a great feeling on the direction we're taking as a team. I'm excited to develop under him and bring my game to the next level while winning games towards the end goal of a championship."

"Jordan is a fun defenseman to watch play the game. He's a very welcome addition to our team as he begins his first full professional season," Costello added of Power's signing. "Jordan's hockey IQ and instincts are off the charts. He skates so well that he can jump up in the play to help out offensively, while being able to get back and defend when needed. Throughout his career, Jordan has adapted his game to the level of competition he faces: he's put up great numbers everywhere he's played, and I don't expect that to change starting this fall."

From Ottawa, Ontario, Power, 24, played five NCAA seasons between Minnesota State-Mankato and Clarkson University, compiling 10 goals, 33 assists, and 43 points in 163 games. He finished his collegiate career last season with a pair of goals and six points in 37 games for the Mavericks, concluding the season with an NCAA Tournament appearance, falling in a heartbreaker in the Fargo Regional Semifinals, 2-1 in overtime to eventual national champion Western Michigan. Before going to college, he captained the Lincoln Stars in the USHL, amassing 51 points (7g-44ast) in 101 games, earning 2020 3rd All-Star Team honors.







