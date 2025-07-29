Oilers Ink NCAA National Champion Michael Davies

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signing of skilled defenseman Michael Davies for the 2025-26 season.

Davies, 28, joins the Oilers off a multi-year hiatus from professional hockey. The offseason training partner of Oilers' forward Tyler Poulsen last played pro in 2022 with Kalamazoo, notching eight points (2g, 6a) in 30 games with the Wings. Davies also attended Colorado Avalanche development camp in 2020.

"Poulsen actually brought Davies to our attention," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He's been training with him in the summers, and while he's stepped away from the pro level for a couple of years, he is hungry to get back into things. He hasn't been sitting on the couch this whole time - he's been on the ice coaching and played some Senior A as well. While it may not be the norm, we've seen players get the itch to come back and be contributors as recently as last season, especially when they are skating and training with current pro players. Sometimes a guy recommended by someone in the summer can really come in and be a pleasant surprise. Duggie Lagrone was exactly that when he came to camp four years ago. Michael has played at this level before and had a great college career and won a title with a blue blood program. He will have to show he still has it and can bring it out the gate, but the potential and upside is there. We really look forward to getting him out here."

Prior to turning pro, Davies was a standout at the University of Denver, producing 47 points (9g, 38a) and a +72 rating in 159 Division 1 appearances. The St. Louis, Missouri native burst onto the scene as a freshman, registering 17 points (3g, 14a) and leading the National Champion Pioneers and all NCAA freshmen with a +32 rating - the second-best among all Division 1 players.

The first-year student athlete was a key piece in Denver's first title claim since 2005, finding the score sheet in three of four NCAA Tournament battles. The skilled lefty sealed the run with a pair of assists and a +3 rating in a 3-2 victory over Minnesota-Duluth in the National Title game, finishing the Tournament with five assists and a +7 rating. Davies received the Keith Magnuson Award as Denver's top defensive player twice, finishing top five in plus-minus rating in all four seasons and ranking second among the defensive corps in assists on two occasions. Striking balance on and off the ice, Davies was named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team thrice and served as an alternate captain as a senior.

The five-foot-eight, 180-pound blueliner also won Gold at the 2013-14 Five Nations Tournament, representing Team USA alongside future Denver teammate and current Anaheim Duck Troy Terry, as well as former Oilers and Ducks' selections Brent Gates and Steven Ruggiero.

Prior to his collegiate success, Davies produced at both ends of the ice in a 111-game USHL career, logging 48 points (11g, 37a), 117 PIM and a +28 rating with Dubuque and Waterloo. The power-play quarterback recorded 34 points (7g, 27a) and a +20 rating during the 2015-16, leading all Black Hawks defenseman in all four categories, while his 66 PIM and 27 assists both ranked third among all skaters regardless of position.

Davies is the first announced blueliner in the 2025-26 class, joining forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen and Keegan Iverson as announced Oilers' signings. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased HERE

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







