Nailers Sign Mike Posma

July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their sixth player signing of the 2025 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Mike Posma to an ECHL contract.

Posma, 23, turned pro this past spring, when he played in four games with the Florida Everblades. Mike made his debut on April 4th in a 5-4 win at Savannah, then notched his first career point with an assist on April 9th in a 5-2 win over Atlanta. Prior to that, the rookie forward attended Boston College for four years, where he majored in Finance, while playing for the Eagles.

The native of Pomona, New York appeared in 142 career games at Boston College, and finished his collegiate career with 15 goals, 21 assists, and 36 points. Mike was an ironman in each of his final three seasons, as he played in 114 consecutive contests to conclude his time in Chestnut Hill. His best individual season came as a sophomore in 2022-23, when he collected six goals and ten points. One of those goals came against Harvard in the semifinal round of the annual Beanpot Tournament. The Eagles enjoyed great success during Posma's junior and senior seasons, as they won two Hockey East Regular Season Championships, one Hockey East Tournament Championship, and reached the NCAA National Tournament twice, which included a trip to the 2024 Frozen Four.

Hockey has been a popular sport in the Posma family. Mike's father Bob played collegiately at SUNY-Plattsburgh, while his uncle Mike played one season for the AHL's Utica Devils, then played eight seasons professionally in Europe. Mike also has a younger brother named David, who is entering his senior season at Stonehill College.

Mike Posma and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.