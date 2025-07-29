Ty Pelton-Byce Returns for Fourth Season with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ty Pelton-Byce to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Pelton-Byce, 28, enters his fifth professional season, fourth with Idaho, after leading the Steelheads this past year with 61 points, finishing second with 24 goals, and third with 37 assists appearing in 59 games. His 13 power-play goals led all ECHL skaters during the 2024-25 campaign.

In three seasons with Idaho, the 6-foot-2, 195lb left-handed shooter has accumulated 167 career regular season points (60G, 107A) in 159 games while tallying 33 points (14G, 19A) in 30 Kelly Cup Playoff games. During his four seasons in the ECHL which featured his rookie season in 2021-22 with the Newfoundland Growlers, he has registered 176 points (63G, 113A) in 176 career games. In addition, he has skated in 31 American Hockey League (AHL) contests notching four points (2G, 2A).

Before professional hockey, the Madison, WI native split his collegiate career between Harvard University from 2016-18 and the University of Wisconsin from 2019-21, recording 88 points (32G, 56A) in 122 games. In his senior season with Wisconsin, Pelton-Byce served as an assistant captain and earned a B1G Honorable Mention with a career-best 31 points (12G, 19A) while helping the Badgers to the B1G Regular Season Championship. He was also a member of 2016 ECAC Championship team with Harvard as a freshman.

