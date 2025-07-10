Roster: Oilers Retain Overtime Virtuoso Josh Nelson

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the re-signing of speedy forward Josh Nelson for the 2025-26 season.

Nelson, 26, earned the Oilers' Most Improved Player Award, notching 28 points (9g, 19a), leading all Oilers-contracted rookies and all rookie forwards in assists during his first full professional season.

The Lockhart, Illinois native displayed a knack for scoring big goals at key moments, striking twice to force overtime, twice to win in the extra frame and scoring either Tulsa's first or final goal of regulation for a 6-1-0-0 record in the seven outings he found the goal column. Nelson's most memorable performance came in a first-star outing on Feb. 23 in Fort Wayne, forcing overtime and scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Komets.

"Josh showed great growth this past season," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "From going in and out of the lineup to being a main contributor for us in a competitive lineup. You can see his point totals rose, but his development went beyond just that. In the locker room, on the ice - he just had more confidence. He is one of the fastest players around and when he is using his speed, he is hard to play against. That speed along with his ability to play wing and center allowed us to play him up and down the lineup in a variety of roles and with a variety of other players. He is determined, has great conditioning and lots of talent. We look forward to watching his continued growth and seeing what he brings to the table this season."

The six-foot, 185-pound forward's production rose significantly in the final quarter of the regular season, compiling 14 points (5g, 9a) in his last 16 games, including a four-game, six-assist streak. Nelson joined the Oilers in the closing months of the 2023-24 season, scoring his first professional goal in his debut on March 6 against Wichita. The following week on March 13, Nelson tallied the game-winning goal in a 5-3 victory over the Thunder. The most improved member of last season's squad has also dressed in all 10 of Tulsa's postseason games during his tenure.

Prior to turning pro, Nelson signed for London of the OHL as a free agent, ultimately logging 70 points (33g, 37a) in 206 games with the Knights and becoming one of only a handful of Americans to play more than 200 games with the club. The left-handed pivot added another 22 points (12g, 10a) in 28 OHL games with the Barrie Colts before recording 67 points (32g, 35a) in an 84-game USports career with St. Francis Xavier University. Nelson - the only American on the team - led the X Men with 17 goals during the 2022-23 season.

Nelson is the first announced Oilers' signing for the 2025-26 season. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.







