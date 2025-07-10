Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Kurtis Henry

July 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with defenseman Kurtis Henry on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Henry, 25, joined the Everblades in February after finishing his college days at the University of Prince Edward Island. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native got two assists in ten games for Florida after going pro.

In college, Henry played all four seasons at PEI, nabbing 13 goals and 60 assists across 106 games. Before college, the left-handed defender played three seasons with the OHL's Erie Otters.







