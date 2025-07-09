Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Kade Landry
July 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with defenseman Kade Landry on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Landry, 26, re-joins the Everblades for a second season after joining the club in October from IK Oskarshamn in Sweden. After joining the club, the Wallace, Ontario native got two goals and 17 assists through 44 games in an Everblades uniform, following up with one assist in eight postseason games.
The left-shot blueliner had a strong collegiate tenure with the University of New Brunswick prior to turning pro, winning the University Cup in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the Reds went undefeated with a 43-0 season. Landry also won an OHL Championship in 2018 with the Hamilton Bulldogs. For all three titles, Landry was teammates with fellow Everblade Isaac Nurse.
