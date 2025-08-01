Albrecht Renews Following Career Year

August 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the re-signing of two-way forward Austin Albrecht for the 2025-26 season.

Albrecht, 29, returns to Tulsa having recorded 26 points (14g, 12a) and a +6 rating in just 38 games. Despite missing roughly half the season due to several injuries, the Flemington, New Jersey native's goals, points and plus-minus were all career highs, pacing him near 30 goals and 50 points.

"Albrecht is a player who puts his body on the line every night," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He's a fantastic shot blocker and does everything he can to help the team come away with the win. He significantly improved his offensive totals from the last two seasons despite missing a lot of time. That depth and versatility of his game fill a lot of roles for us, and he is a key piece to our penalty kill. He is a player that brings a consistent game every outing and is a part of a core we wanted to bring back after our success last season."

The six-foot, 195-pound forward joined the Oilers at the trade deadline from Maine during the 2023-24 season, appearing in the final seven regular season games and two-of-four 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs games after posting a career-high 15 assists in 44 games with the Mariners. Albrecht totals 64 points (26g, 36a), 128 PIM and a +3 rating in 119 ECHL games, stopping in Wichita, Indy, Maine and Tulsa. Additionally, the versatile forward has 26 points (6g, 20a) in 31 SPHL games and 23 points (6g, 17a) in 36 combined European contests in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Prior to turning pro, Albrecht played one season at UMass and another at American International College, leaving the NCAA ranks with 26 points (11g, 15a) in 61 appearances. The returning Oiler is continuing his education upon receiving a scholarship from Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL, last season. Through the ECHL and Bellevue University's partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees are eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's of graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University. Albrecht was one of two players and five total ECHL scholarship selections.

Albrecht is the fifth announced signing in the 2025-26 class, joining forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen and Keegan Iverson and defenseman Michael Davies. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased.

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.