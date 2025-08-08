Rush Make Trade with Greensboro Gargoyles

August 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday the team has traded Luke Mylymok to the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for future considerations.

Mylymok, 23, joined the Rush in December 2024 and spent his rookie season in Rapid City. In 45 games, Mylymok totaled 12 goals and 20 points.

The forward played collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, then Niagara University. He played alongside his older brother, Connor, for much of last season.

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.