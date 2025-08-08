Worcester Railers HC Sign Noah Kane for 2025-26 Season

August 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Noah Kane to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Kane, 25, comes to Worcester for his second season of professional hockey. The 6'0", 190 lb forward started the 2024-25 season with JoKP of Mestis (Finland) where he had 18 points (7G, 11A) in 28 games played. Kane then returned to North America and split time with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Allen Americans, where he put up 11 points (2G, 9A) in 31 games played. Kane's professional career first started with the Cyclones at the end of the 2023-24 season, where he got into 16 games and tallied six points (2G, 4A).

"Noah has a ton of offensive skill and should be a big part of our offense this year," Tuzzolino said. "We feel that his experience around the league and eagerness for this opportunity will set him above the rest. I expect big things from him this year."

Prior to professional hockey, Kane played four seasons of NCAA DI hockey between Mercyhurst University and Long Island University. Across 112 collegiate games, the Buffalo, NY native had 67 points (25G, 42A) to go with 76 penalty minutes. Kane played in one season in the North American Hockey League with the Maine Nordiques in 2019-20. There he was tied for the league lead in points scored by collecting 64 points (20G, 44A) in 60 games. Kane is the cousin of Detroit Red Wings forward and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Kane.

"There's a lot of excitement around the organization, staff, and the city," Kane said. "It made my decision easier. You see how many guys re-signed too. This is somewhere guys want to be and want to play."

The Railers have announced fourteen players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Kane joins Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the fourteenth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.