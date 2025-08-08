Maine Mariners Announce 2025-26 Giveaways

August 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their list of giveaways for the 2025-26 season on Friday, revealing eleven home games where fans can receive collectible items upon entering the arena.

Below is the full schedule of giveaway promotions:

2025-26 GIVEAWAYS SCHEDULE

Date Game Time Giveaway Quantity

Sun, Oct. 19 3:00 PM Magnet Schedule pres. by Portland North Dental First 5,000 fans

Sat, Nov. 1 6:00 PM Rally Towel pres. by Mathews Brothers First 3,000 fans

Fri, Nov. 7 7:15 PM Trucker Hat pres. by Venture Solar First 500 fans

Sat, Dec. 6 6:00 PM Winter Beanie pres. by The Downs First 1,000 fans

Sat, Dec. 13 6:00 PM Pirates Bobblehead pres. by Minibar First 1,000 fans

Sat, Jan. 3 6:00 PM Foam Trident pres. by Geiger First 500 fans

Sat, Jan. 17 6:00 PM Rally Towel pres. by Mathews Brothers First 3,000 fans

Fri, Feb. 6 7:15 PM Mariners Scarf First 500 fans

Fri, Mar. 13 7:15 PM Band T-Shirt First 500 fans

Sat, Mar. 21 6:00 PM Pet Water Bowl pres. by UNUM First 500 fans

Sat, Apr. 12 6:00 PM Rally Towel pres. by Mathews Brothers First 3,000 fans

All promotions are subject to change

The annual Magnet Schedule giveaway kicks off the schedule, with the first 5,000 fans receiving them on Opening Night: Sunday, October 19th - a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Reading Royals. The Magnet Schedule is presented by Portland North Dental.

A series of three Rally Towel giveaways, presented by Mathews Brothers, begins Saturday, November 1st, continues Saturday, January 17th, and concludes on Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, April 12th. All rally towel giveaways are for the first 3,000 fans.

As the Mariners honor Portland's hockey history with "Pirates Night" on Saturday, December 13th, a Pirates Bobblehead will be given away to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Minibar.

Fans can collect a souvenir for their pets on the March 21st "Pucks N' Paws Night," with a Pet Water Bowl given away to the first 500 fans, presented by UNUM. Pets will not be permitted to attend the game.

The full 2025-26 Promotional Schedule can be viewed here. Additional themes as well as the lineup of specialty jerseys are still to be announced.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.







ECHL Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.