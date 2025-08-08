Solar Bears Add Defenseman Logan Britt

August 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, has signed defenseman Logan Britt to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Britt, 26, enters his second full professional season after appearing in 49 games for the Reading Royals last year. The Crystal Lake, Ill. native tallied 12 points (3g-9a) and was a plus-4, while taking eight minutes in penalties. His ECHL playing rights were acquired by the Solar Bears from the Royals at the future considerations deadline to complete the trade for defenseman Robbie Stucker on November 3, 2024.

Britt originally signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits following the conclusion of his collegiate career at University of North Dakota during the 2023-24 season and appeared in four regular season games and five Kelly Cup Playoff games that season for the Swamp Rabbits.

Prior to his professional career, Britt played five seasons of NCAA College Hockey at Univ. of North Dakota (2023-24), Sacred Heart Univ. (2021-23), and Qunnipiac Univ. (2019-21). The 6-foot-2, 190-pound rearguard was named AHA Second Team All-Conference following the 2021-22 campaign and was a part of two collegiate regular season championships with North Dakota (NCHC) and Quinnipiac (ECAC). Britt also won the 2019 Clark Cup Championship in his time in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Cole Kodsi

DEFENSEMEN: Logan Britt

GOALTENDERS:







ECHL Stories from August 8, 2025

