Greensboro Gargoyles Add Luke Mylymok from Rapid City in Franchise's First Trade

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, are excited to announce that the team has traded for forward Luke Mylymok, in return for future considerations, from the Rapid City Rush. Mylymok will join the Gargoyles for the inaugural 2025-26 season.

Mylymok enters his first full season in the ECHL after playing 45 games in Rapid City during the 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old entered the league after playing for Niagara University in the NCAA and racked up 20 points (12G, 8A) with the Rush.

"Mylsy came to me last year just before Christmas. He's got a knack for the net and scored some big-time goals," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "The more he continues to work and develop, his game will continue to get better and better. He has a relentless work ethic, and is a great teammate, which is something that every expansion team needs to find success."

The 5-10, 185-pound winger played five seasons in the NCAA, featuring in Minnesota-Duluth's lineup between the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, before transferring to Niagara for his senior year in 2023-24 and part of the 2024-25 campaign, before turning pro. Mylymok recorded a career-high 16 points (9G, 7A) during his senior season at Niagara.

"I'm super excited to have this opportunity to play in Greensboro for such a unique organization, as well as get another chance to play under Burty," Mylymok said. "I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to play for him last year, and with everything that he went through, it will be awesome to be able to do it again."

Mylymok joins forward Logan Nelson as the first players named to the Gargoyles' franchise.

"I'm looking forward to getting to Greensboro and seeing what this city is all about. I've only heard great things about it, and can't wait to put in the work with the boys to make this inaugural season one to remember.







