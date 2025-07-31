Rush Sign Forward Cameron Buhl

July 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has agreed to terms with forward Cameron Buhl for the 2025-26 season.

Buhl, 26, split his rookie year between the Utah Grizzlies and Savannah Ghost Pirates. In 47 combined games, Buhl totaled four goals and eight points. He scored his first professional goal against the Rush on October 26th, 2024 in Rapid City.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Rush," said Buhl. "I have witnessed the passion of the fans in Rapid City firsthand, and I can't wait to share that energy on the ice. My wife and I are excited to be part of this incredible community and can't wait to experience the thrill of playing for them. Let's bring home a Kelly Cup to Rapid City!"

The South St. Paul, Minn. native turned pro after a five-year collegiate career at St. Lawrence University in upstate New York, where he faced new Head Coach and General Manager Dave Smith at RPI. Buhl skated in 139 games with the Saints.

"Cameron is a player who adds skill and hockey IQ," said Smith. "He can adapt to any situation and will be able to go up and down the lineup effectively."

At the junior level, Buhl is the all-time points and assists leader for the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians, where he played three full seasons.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (5): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

