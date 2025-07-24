Royals Re-Sign Nick Carabin for 2025-26 Season

July 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Nick Carabin has been re-signed to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Carabin, 25, is entering his first-full professional season after recording an assist in his professional debut and one regular season game played for the Royals in the 2024-25 season. The Mahwah, New Jersey native made his professional postseason debut during Reading's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff first round series against Trois-Rivières, skating in three games.

"I am excited to be coming back," stated Carabin. "We have a great year ahead of us. I can't wait to see all the fans on November 8th at Santander Arena."

"Nick skates really well and has good poise with the puck," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He had a small taste last year and played meaningful games for the team, we look forward to see what he can come in and do this year."

The 5'10", 185-pound, right-shot defenseman signed his first professional career contract with Reading on April 9 out of the University of Connecticut (NCAA) where he registered nine points (3g-6a), 16 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 39 games during the 2024-25 campaign. He also finished fourth among defenseman on the team in points (9) while tying for first among all UConn blue-liners in goals (3).

Carabin totaled 38 points (9g-29a) and 82 penalty minutes in 119 NCAA career games between the University of Connecticut and four years at Princeton University (NCAA), where he was an alternate captain during the 2023-24 season. Prior to his NCAA career, Carabin played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where he logged 27 points (3g-24a) in 58 BCHL career games with the Coquitlam Express (2019-20).

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (2): Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin

Defensemen (1): Nick Carabin

-

Royals Upcoming:

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership).







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.