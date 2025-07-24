Icemen Add Dvorak & Haft to Hockey Operations Department

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today two additions to the team's hockey operations department. Andrew Dvorak has been named the team's new Head Equipment Manager, while Jeffrey Haft has been appointed as Head Athletic Trainer.

Dvorak brings nearly 22 years and over 1500 games of experience at all levels of hockey and comes to the Icemen after working with the Tahoe Knight Monsters last season. From 2017-2024, Dvorak served an assistant equipment manager with the NHL's St. Louis Blues and was a member of the Stanley Cup winning team in 2019. In addition, he had the opportunity to work the 2020 NHL All-Star Game and a Winter Classic game in 2022. Prior to his time in the NHL, Dvorak worked eight seasons with the Missouri Mavericks (CHL/ECHL) and was named ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year in 2017. From 2004-2009, Andrew spent an additional five seasons in Richmond, Virginia working for the UHL's Richmond Riverdogs and the SPHL's Richmond Renegades. Dvorak is no stranger to Jacksonville, as he joined the Jacksonville Barracudas (ACHL) an equipment manager midway through the 2003 season.

Haft begins his first season as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Icemen after spending four years as the athletic trainer for the Colgate University NCAA Division I men's ice hockey and men's rowing teams, which was highlighted by the 2023 ECAC Championship. Prior to time at Colgate, Haft spent five years as an athletic trainer and Adjunct Faculty member in the Athletic Training Professional Program at Mercyhurst University working primarily with the women's ice hockey, football & women's rowing teams. He also served as the host medical coordinator for the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Frozen Four, and multiple other women's hockey championship events. Haft also is a published co-author of a randomized control concussion study in the Cureus Journal in conjunction with LECOM and Mercyhurst. Haft has also served as an athletic trainer with the Pittsburgh Steelers working the entire 2018 NFL Preseason and one regular season contest that same year. Haft also has experience and affiliations working with Penn State Erie, WWE Live, NHRA Top Fuel Champion Antron Brown, Gotham City/R2B2 Racing, Behrend College, the OHL's Erie Otters and interned with the Detroit Tigers in 2005. Haft earned his Master of Sports Administration in 2009 from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. While at Canisius, he was the graduate assistant equipment manager with the Golden Griffin ice hockey program.

