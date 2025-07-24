Brent Pedersen Re-Signs with the Swamp Rabbits

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that veteran forward Brent Pedersen has re-signed with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2025-26 Season.

Pedersen is the first veteran announced to the roster, coming into this season with more than 260 professional games as recognized by the ECHL. He's the fourth forward, fourth returning player, and sixth overall announced for this upcoming season, joining Dustin Geregach, Tristan De Jong, Ryan O'Reilly, Liam Finlay, and Austin Saint.

Pedersen comes back to the Swamp Rabbits following the conclusion of his seventh professional season, his first with the team. The 6'3", 215-pound forward served as an alternate captain last season and notched 30 points in 56 games via 14 goals and 16 assists. His output continued one of the best offensive stretches of his career: since re-joining the South Division with the then-expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates in 2022, Pedersen has earned 120 points (63g-57ast) in 178 ECHL games.

"I really enjoyed my time in Greenville last season: the fans, the city, environment, and a great hockey organization. But most importantly for me and my fiancée, Mary-Claire, this is home. I'm excited to come back home to play another season with the Swamp Rabbits," Pedersen said of his decision to re-sign. "Any success I've had over the last few seasons, especially last year with the Swamp Rabbits, was a testament to my teammates, and I'm happy with the players we're bringing back to the fold. I felt like I used my size and strength well and will continue to play with that grit and bring some leadership, especially as the first veteran signed. I'm really pumped to work with Coach Costello as well: I played against him when he was both a player and a coach, and he was exceptional at both, so I'm excited to how he teaches and develops our team. I'm looking forward to getting back to the rink with the guys again and striving towards a winning season for our great fans in Greenville."

"Pedey brings a level of poise and veteran leadership both on and off the ice. His work ethic, dedication, and drive have him set up to have a huge season for us, and I think it could be one of his most successful yet in his career," said Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM. "He brings stability in the lineup and has a knack for scoring in all situations. Being able to bring back such a proven player in this league will make a huge impact on a nightly basis for our team. We are focused on bringing veteran leadership to this organization, and Pedersen is the epitome of that for our lineup. His dedication to our organization has not gone unnoticed and I look forward to helping him take his game to the highest level this season."

Originally from Arthur, Ontario, Pedersen, 30, originally came to the Swamp Rabbits in a three-team trade with Savannah and Reading on August 28, 2024. Throughout the previous seven years of his career, Pedersen has amassed 83 goals, 89 assists, and 172 points in 287 games spent in the ECHL with Greenville, Savannah, Toledo, and Orlando, and in the AHL with Henderson, Colorado, and Manitoba. Before becoming a professional, he played three seasons of Canadian college hockey with Laurentian University in USports (76gp, 27g-32ast-59pts) and four seasons in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals (268gp, 58g-54ast-112pts). After being traded to Oshawa in his final junior season, Pedersen helped lead the Generals to the 2015 OHL and Memorial Cup Championships. He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL Draft (5th Rd/#126).







